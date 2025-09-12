Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $1.73 Million in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. $AMRX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 206,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.07% of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,777,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after buying an additional 156,699 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 113,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 382,222 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 45,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 40,224 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Trading Up 2.7%

AMRX stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,010.01 and a beta of 1.19.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a net margin of 0.12%. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 279,244 shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $2,619,308.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 152,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,755.88. This trade represents a 64.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kiely sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 225,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,746.59. This trade represents a 12.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 609,206 shares of company stock worth $5,700,625. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.