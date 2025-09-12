Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $1.81 Million in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,900,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 28,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.2%

GDXJ stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.