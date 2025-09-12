Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,597 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 434,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 128,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

