Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 60,749 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMN

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 6,074.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBMN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IBMN opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

