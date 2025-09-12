Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 8,927 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 875.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 111 Capital bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 52.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 57.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233,275.73. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $51,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,830. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,730 shares of company stock worth $16,292,409 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB opened at $332.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -338.88 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

