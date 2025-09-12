Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases Shares of 18,512 National Presto Industries, Inc. $NPK

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPK opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.51. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.80 and a 1-year high of $113.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44.

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.45 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.23%.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

