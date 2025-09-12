Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF $PSI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 232.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.29% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 60,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 101,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $67.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

