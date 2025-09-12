Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1,031.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,774 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.

ILCG stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $102.78.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

