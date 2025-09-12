Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 495.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,067 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 273,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

