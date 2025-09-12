Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,303 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Dbs Bank upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $54.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $242.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $138.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.