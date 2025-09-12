Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 25,555.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,433,000 after buying an additional 985,938 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 341.9% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $187,100,000 after buying an additional 611,198 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $122,256,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $110,209,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $273.81 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $291.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.88 and a 200 day moving average of $250.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

