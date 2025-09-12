Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 12,002 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF $ESGE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Motco grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27,857.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 134.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $42.46.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

