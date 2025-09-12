Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 28,925 Shares of Fortis $FTS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,925 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 5.7% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fortis has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortis

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.