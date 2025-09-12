Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 55,573 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,573 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 299,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $196.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.16. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

