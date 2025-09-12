Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes $2.50 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 290,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 66,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 45,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 63,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

