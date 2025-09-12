Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.82.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.8%

TRI stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.44. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $151.60 and a 52 week high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

