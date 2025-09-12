JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 348,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period.

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

