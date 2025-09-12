Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $119,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 255,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 349.5% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 34,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $172.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

