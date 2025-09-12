Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50. 182,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 255,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Linkers Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

About Linkers Industries

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

