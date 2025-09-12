Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50. 182,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 255,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Linkers Industries Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.
About Linkers Industries
Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Linkers Industries
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- High-Flyers Near Resistance: 3 Stocks to Watch for a Dip
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Seagate Technology Leads S&P 500: What’s Behind Its 120% Gain?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Vanguard’s VUG ETF: The Ultimate Growth ETF for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Linkers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linkers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.