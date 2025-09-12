loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Head-To-Head Survey

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -5.95% -19.41% -1.53% Zillow Group -2.60% -1.26% -1.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and Zillow Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.06 billion 1.32 -$98.33 million ($0.33) -12.85 Zillow Group $2.24 billion 9.29 -$112.00 million ($0.26) -329.81

loanDepot has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than loanDepot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.1% of loanDepot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

loanDepot has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for loanDepot and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 2 0 0 1.67 Zillow Group 1 11 13 0 2.48

loanDepot presently has a consensus target price of $2.30, indicating a potential downside of 45.75%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $85.52, indicating a potential downside of 0.26%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than loanDepot.

Summary

Zillow Group beats loanDepot on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.