MediaAlpha, Inc. $MAX Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of MediaAlpha worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 8,775.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 372,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MediaAlpha news, Director Kathy P. Vrabeck purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $297,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 129,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,707.20. This represents a 31.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Keith Cramer sold 20,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 167,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,856. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,669 shares of company stock valued at $297,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $20.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 1.19.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.53%. The business had revenue of $251.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

