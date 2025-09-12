Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,404,444 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 9,595.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404,444 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.80% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

