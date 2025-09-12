Millennium Management LLC Acquires 361,364 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $26,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,377,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,890,000 after buying an additional 94,065 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $12,009,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $7,420,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,508.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 287,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 269,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FMS opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

