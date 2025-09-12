Millennium Management LLC Acquires 90,367 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,302,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.52% of Progyny worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Leerink Partners raised Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $275,522.04. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,843.12. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,895 shares of company stock worth $179,311. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

