Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $29,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 975,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,005,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 190,360 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,102 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $274,163.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,246.65. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,576 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $217,141.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,921.10. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,356 shares of company stock worth $1,926,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $140.78 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

