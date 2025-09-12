Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,753 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Rogers Communication worth $28,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communication by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rogers Communication in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communication by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Rogers Communication by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communication by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Rogers Communication Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE RCI opened at $35.94 on Friday. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.33%.The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.3672 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Rogers Communication’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Rogers Communication Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

