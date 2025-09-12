Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 382.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,812,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022,769 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $595,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,352 shares in the company, valued at $556,145.52. This represents a 51.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

