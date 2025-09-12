Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,070 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $28,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NVR by 838,726.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,154,589,000 after buying an additional 159,358 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in NVR by 116,808.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,528,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NVR by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,639,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 5,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

NVR stock opened at $8,544.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7,926.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,454.34.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $120.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75 shares in the company, valued at $606,183. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

