Millennium Management LLC Buys 2,902,375 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 635.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,359,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902,375 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $27,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,010,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 639,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,661,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 47.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 82,691 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $8.02 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

