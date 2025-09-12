Millennium Management LLC Buys 554,933 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 139.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,933 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $26,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,674.70. This trade represents a 10.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $613.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.67 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Zacks Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

