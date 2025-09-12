Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Cousins Properties worth $24,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 62.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 417,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 159,939 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 236.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 546,486 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 44.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 116,009 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 124,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 80.6% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.95%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

