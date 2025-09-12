Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 563,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,614 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,099 shares of company stock valued at $154,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

