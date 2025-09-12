Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. $VRE

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,015 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Veris Residential worth $25,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veris Residential by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the first quarter worth $34,817,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Veris Residential by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,538,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Veris Residential by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,142,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 922,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 353,540 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRE shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Veris Residential Price Performance

NYSE:VRE opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.06 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -139.13%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

