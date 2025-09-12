Millennium Management LLC Has $24.74 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 543.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,766 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $24,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,419,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,517,000 after buying an additional 176,152 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 506,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,250,000 after buying an additional 74,605 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,800,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 288,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $348,056.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,602.78. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $112,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%.Exponent’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

