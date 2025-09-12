Millennium Management LLC Has $25 Million Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,126,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 321,343 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $25,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $14.72 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $287.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.43 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

