Millennium Management LLC Has $26.13 Million Stock Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.67% of Atour Lifestyle worth $26,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1,544.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,885,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after buying an additional 6,466,787 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3,189.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after buying an additional 2,504,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at $68,322,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 897,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after buying an additional 718,240 shares during the period. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at $17,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $39.99 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATAT. Wall Street Zen raised Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

