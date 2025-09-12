Millennium Management LLC Has $27.69 Million Position in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 1,579.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601,453 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $27,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GENI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 91,888 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 1,953.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,066,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 1,014,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research upgraded Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.12.

Genius Sports Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:GENI opened at $12.61 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.