Millennium Management LLC Has $28.57 Million Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,774 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $28,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

