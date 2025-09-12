Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 1,116.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $24,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 65.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Millicom International Cellular SA has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

TIGO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.00 to $46.10 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.02.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

