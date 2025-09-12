Millennium Management LLC Invests $28.92 Million in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 631,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,924,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $57,000. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $130,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cactus by 11.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Cactus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE WHD opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 16.19%.The business had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cactus’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,156.16. This trade represents a 47.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

