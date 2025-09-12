Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tennant Company $TNC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $25,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tennant by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Tennant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tennant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Tennant Price Performance

Tennant stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. Tennant Company has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tennant Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

