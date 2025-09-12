Millennium Management LLC Purchases 140,850 Shares of SouthState Co. $SSB

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,875 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 140,850 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $26,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SouthState by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SouthState by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in SouthState by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 3,338 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.31 per share, with a total value of $324,820.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,089.14. This trade represents a 67.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,786. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $786,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSB

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.43. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $114.26.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.12 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.38%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.