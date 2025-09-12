Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 80,896 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $25,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 91.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.27. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

In other Allegion news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

