Millennium Management LLC Sells 25,560 Shares of Camping World $CWH

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Camping World worth $27,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 11.3% in the first quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 35.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Camping World has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. KeyCorp upped their target price on Camping World from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Camping World from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

