Millennium Management LLC Sells 460,751 Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Birkenstock worth $25,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Birkenstock by 2,514.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 203,918 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,179,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,089,000 after acquiring an additional 523,961 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 412,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 15.21%.The company had revenue of $749.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

