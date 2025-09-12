Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,141,154 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Sensata Technologies worth $27,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 428,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 37,591 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $82,380.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,376.30. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $32.24 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.The firm had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

