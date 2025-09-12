MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 14,225 Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $87,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,238,000 after buying an additional 283,009 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 5,759.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 241,437 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $11,540,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,192,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLG opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $82.81. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 1.74.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 543.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -572.22%.

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $151,525.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,791.57. This represents a 72.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

