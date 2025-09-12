MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 1,631 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.8%

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $234.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day moving average is $141.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.15). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total transaction of $5,472,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 633,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,512,304.41. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $15,278,700. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

