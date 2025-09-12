MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 211,780 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 218.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,780 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,281 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,511,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,972 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,623,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,201,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,084,000 after acquiring an additional 319,019 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $317,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,102 shares of company stock worth $3,299,664. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -1,171.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

