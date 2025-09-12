MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 30,773 Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in H World Group by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in H World Group in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in H World Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its position in H World Group by 1,280.0% in the first quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in H World Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,795,000 after purchasing an additional 157,044 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $36.94 on Friday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 435.0%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.18%.

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.